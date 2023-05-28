Today is Sunday, May 28, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Jack Bell, decorated war hero, would be the principal speaker for the Memorial Day observance in Woodlawn Cemetery the next week.
In 1973, city officials said the survival of Champaign’s current downtown mall plan would depend on the willingness of local businesses to pay the unexpectedly high cost of the project revealed earlier this week. Stanford Sholem, a spokesman for a local business group, said everything about the mall was up in the air ahead of consultations with architects DeWitt-Amdall of Decatur.
In 2008, Champaign Central High School’s commencement exercises (303 graduates) played out in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on the same night that 365 students at Centennial High went through graduation ceremonies at the Assembly Hall in Champaign.