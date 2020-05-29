Today is Friday, May 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, two University of Illinois students were arrested for disorderly conduct after they allegedly whistled and made other noises around midnight Friday outside the Champaign apartment of Mr. and Mrs. Don Sheehan on West University Avenue, near the Champaign police station. The two allegedly were trying to attract the Sheehans’ 14-year-old daughter.
In 1970, Illinois Bell Telephone announced it would construct a multistory long-distance switching complex at 304 S. Randolph St., C, to handle incoming and outgoing calls in the 217 area code.
In 2005, state Rep. Naomi Jakobsson, D-Urbana, said she planned to vote for legislation to reduce the state’s pension contribution by more than $2 billion over the next two years, making her the only area lawmaker to do so. “This proposal preserves retirement benefits, extends the early-retirement option for teachers and saves the state money, ensuring we have money to fund education and necessary state programs and services,” said a written statement from Jakobsson. Republican state Reps. Bill Black of Danville, Chapin Rose of Mahomet and Shane Cultra of Onarga all said they strongly opposed the legislation.