Today is Saturday, May 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a coroner’s jury found that University of Illinois student Eddie Mallers was responsible for the death of Champaign hotel man Owen Picknell. Mallers, the jury said, was driving too fast and failed to yield to Picknell, a pedestrian, when he struck him at the corner of Fifth and John streets in Champaign.
In 1971, federal Judge Henry Wise in Danville denied an appeal by Bobby Rush, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, for a stay of imprisonment at the state penal farm in Vandalia. Rush was convicted in 1969 on charges of failing to carry a firearm owners identification card.
In 2006, thanks to the efforts of a local service organization, Charles Canterberry had a headstone. Canterberry, who fought in the Spanish-American War, died Sept. 4, 1936. His grave was one of 58 unmarked ones at Soldier’s Circle at Springhill Cemetery. Donna Gash, a member of the Governor Bradford Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, spent the past four years obtaining tombstones for most of the unmarked graves. The group dedicated 34 of the new markers in a brief ceremony Sunday afternoon.