Today is Sunday, May 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 people watched Harry Nichols of Chicago capture first-place money in the 20-mile auto race at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Nichols won in a Frontenac Ford.
In 1972, a 400-foot-tall cloud of toxic nitric acid caused the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from an area in Coles County. The evacuation followed the derailment of 22 cars of a Penn Central freight train 8 miles east of Charleston.
In 2007, the city’s goal for a 3.2-acre vacant tract on Kerr Avenue was ambitious: Develop a national model neighborhood that was both affordable and energy-efficient. “We’re committed to doing something really creative here,” said Mayor Laurel Prussing about the city-owned site, located south of Kerr Avenue and just west of Cunningham Avenue, about a half-mile north of the downtown.