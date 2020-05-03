Today is Sunday, May 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the outgoing Urbana City Council voted to repeal the controversial wheel tax that had been voted down in an advisory referendum last month. This was done on the motion of Alderman Tyrell, who had canvassed the advisory vote of 1.217 against and 441 for the tax.
In 1970, the Scott’s store in Urbana’s Lincoln Square Mall reopened after it was struck by fire along with part of the nearby Carson Pirie Scott store. A group calling itself the “Revolutionary Force 26” claimed responsibility for the fire.
In 2005, the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation will honor two distinguished graduates of the two districts. Honored at the second annual Distinguished Alumni Luncheon will be 1961 Urbana High School graduate Archie Clemins, a retired four-star admiral in the U.S. Navy, and 1982 Champaign Centennial High School graduate Bonnie Blair, an Olympic speed-skating gold medal winner.