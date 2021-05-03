Today is Monday, May 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the utilities committee of the Illinois House approved a bill that would give municipalities home rule over public utilities. The committee also approved an amendment that would allow for state officers and members of the Legislature to receive free transportation from Illinois carriers.
In 1971, Champaign Centennial High School was to reopen, said Principal Richard Longenecker, although about 35 students who were involved in a racial confrontation the previous week would be suspended, likely for at least five days.
In 2006, the Champaign City Council voted, as the Urbana council did the previous night, to formally protest a county zoning proposal that would allow ethanol-manufacturing plants in some unincorporated areas of the county. Council members voted 8-1 to protest the proposed zoning ordinance text amendment, with Giraldo Rosales opposed.