Today is Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, representatives of the American Legion, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts and the Twin City Federation of Labor met with the Champaign Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways of building a swimming pool for Champaign.
In 1972, a recommendation to deny a zoning request by Centurion Development Corp. to build a shopping center in Rantoul was advanced to the Rantoul Village Board by the village’s plan commission. The property was on U.S. 136 at the east edge of Rantoul.
In 2007, developers were to meet with Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing to express their concern about the ouster of longtime Chief Administrative Officer Bruce Walden. Walden, who had been Urbana’s top administrator since 1991, was placed on paid administrative leave. Prussing said she wouldn’t reappoint Walden to another one-year term on July 1. She described her reason for placing him on leave as “a personnel issue” and not having to do with any policy dispute, as Walden contended. Carl Hill, developer of the South Ridge subdivision in southeast Urbana, said he requested the meeting with Prussing. Other developers were expected to attend.