Today is Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Mrs. Bertha Beck, 18, who confessed a few weeks previous to killing her infant child to keep it from starving, was indicted for murder.
In 1973, about 50 members of the Illinois chapter of Disabled in Action led a march and rally on the University of Illinois campus to stress the importance of total integration for disabled citizens in society. The 15-minute march by wheelchair students and walking supporters extended from the corner of Springfield and Wright avenues through the Quad.
In 2008, work began to add an 8-foot-wide walking path, covering 0.6 miles, that would traverse Champaign’s Morrissey Park in a figure-eight shape. The cost of the concrete walking path was about $200,000 and was part of the Champaign Park District’s capital improvement budget.