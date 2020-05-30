Today is Saturday, May 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Memorial Day services were to be held at 3 p.m. on the holiday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana. The old soldiers of the Civil War would be conveyed in automobiles offered by citizens, leaving the courthouse at 2:30 p.m.
In 1970, tens of thousands of young people basked in the sunlight at the Kickapoo Creek Rock Festival near Heyworth. Among the musicians expected were Country Joe and the Fish and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band.
In 2005, the Illinois General Assembly narrowly approved legislation to pay $2.3 billion less into the state pension systems over the next two years than would be required under current law. The measure is now on its way to the governor’s desk, where he is expected to sign it. “You are mortgaging our future,” said State Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville. “You are playing with fire, you are playing with potential bankruptcy of the pension systems.”