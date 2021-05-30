Today is Sunday, May 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Civil War veteran Philip Smith of Champaign died suddenly at the home of his sister after attending Decoration Day ceremonies at the cemetery. Born in Heirstein, Germany, he was 82 years old.
In 1971, the University of Illinois Quadrangle had been the site of many things, but it wasn’t until 2 p.m. that Saturday that it hosted a wedding ceremony. Mike Real, outgoing chairman of the Graduate Student Association, and Paula Baker, a teacher, were married in a ceremony witnessed by about 500 people.
In 2006, more than 95 percent of families with a child entering kindergarten in the fall ended up in one of their top school choices, said Hattie Paulk, director of the Champaign school district’s Family Information Center. The previous year, that number was almost 97 percent, she said. Families chose their top three schools when they registered their child. A computer program determined where the child would be assigned. Those with siblings in a school get preference for that school.