Today is Monday, May 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, automobile engineers were considering the advisability of using yellow lights in place of red taillights so as to minimize the danger of motorists confusing lights placed along roads with taillights.
In 1972, a company that wanted to build a 107-room motel, restaurant and truck stop at the west edge of Rantoul asked the Rantoul Plan Commission to rezone 26.5 acres west of Interstate 57 for the project.
In 2007, if gambling could boost Danville's economy, then resident Susan Brooks was all for it. "It would be good for the community," Brooks, 50, said of the salaries, jobs and tourism a casino could bring. "Danville's dying. We need something." Mayor Scott Eisenhauer had recently spent two days in Springfield drumming up support for a downstate gambling license.