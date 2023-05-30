Today is Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sheriff John Gray was ordered to appear before Judge Boggs on contempt proceedings for refusing to return whiskey to John and Emma Hirschfeld. The sheriff said he had been ordered to produce the liquor for a federal court hearing in September.
In 1973, the Urbana-Champaign Senate Conference on Conduct Governance adopted a new University of Illinois policy limiting penalties for student use, possession and sale of 30 grams of marijuana or less, including a monetarty fine of $5.
In 2008, Mark Brinson, director of planning and development in Elkhart, Ind., until January, when he was replaced by a new city administration, was likely to be hired as administrative officer in Urbana if he passed a police background check, Mayor Laurel Prussing said.