Today is Sunday, May 31, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Mat Busey made a gift of $1,030 for a wading pool at Carle Park in Urbana. The sum represented the estimated cost of a concrete basin, 25 by 50 feet, and a suitable depth for a wading pool without being dangerous to the smallest youngsters.
In 1970, legislation that could help bring matching state funds to construct Phase II of the Urbana Civic Center was passed by the Illinois House and sent to Gov. Richard Ogilvie for his approval. Phase II would include largely recreational facilities at the civic center.
In 2005, many of the customers at Aunt Sonya’s last day in business could remember back decades to when the eatery on Kirby Avenue was called Uncle John’s. They could remember when for 39 cents, you got all the buttermilk pancakes you could eat and all the coffee you could guzzle. Many of those who attended the nearby University of Illinois in the 1970s could remember the same deal for 99 cents, fueling jittery nights of chatting about Sartre and Supertramp. Ken Moen, 67, managed the restaurant for most of those caffeinated years, first as part of the Uncle John’s chain and later when it was part of the Chancellor Hotel holdings. Major renovations at Neil and Kirby, and a new business plan, forced the closings.