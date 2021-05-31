Today is Monday, May 31, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a crowd estimated at 5,000 attended Decoration Day auto races at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in Urbana. There were no serious accidents. The big winner of the day was a Clinton driver who went 20 miles in less than 25 minutes.
In 1971, the newly formed Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is accepting ideas for a logo until June 15. The MTD board will select five finalists, all of whom will receive a year-long, unlimited bus pass.
In 2006, a veteran Danville police officer was placed on paid leave after fatally shooting a Danville man during a foot chase at the Fair Oaks housing complex. Aaron Moss, 27, of Danville was pronounced dead at Provena United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville. The officer was not identified.