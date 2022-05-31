Today is Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, James S. Murphy of California broke all records in winning the 500-mile auto derby at Indianapolis on Decoration Day. Murphy’s time was about 5 hours and 17 minutes, an average of about 94.48 miles an hour. The old record was 89.84 miles an hour.
In 1972, the swimming area at Lake of the Woods Park in Mahomet would continue to be closed as officials treated the water with copper sulfate in hopes of killing parasites believed to be living in snails at the lake, said Michael Hines of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In 2007, consultant Sid McQueen of Atlanta-based McQueen and Associates was set to meet with Danville civic leaders, those in the arts community and the Vermilion Heritage Foundation board to start work on a market study that could determine the future of the 1884 Fischer Theatre. “It will build us a picture of what the restored Fischer Theatre will look like: Will it be a burden or will it be a boon?” board President John Dreher said.