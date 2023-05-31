Today is Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a woman was killed when she was thrown from the sidecar of a motorcycle that crashed into a car a mile north of Seymour. The motorcycle driver of Urbana was also seriously injured.
In 1973, University of Illinois administrators and city officials of Champaign and Urbana were discussing the possibility of closing Wright and Mathews streets to motor vehicles.
In 2008, valedictorian Jacob Porter addressed the audience and his fellow graduates during the graduation ceremony at Judah Christian School in Champaign. Twenty-three seniors graduated.