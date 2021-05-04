Today is Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, about half of Urbana High School instructors refused to return to work the next fall at their present salaries, which ranged from $1,150 to $3,000 a year ($17,000 to $45,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, under the watchful eye of Champaign police and about 30 parents scattered throughout the school, Champaign Centennial High School reopened with no signs of the racial unrest that closed the school the previous week.
In 2006, when the FutureGen Industrial Alliance opened bids that day for the $1 billion “coal plant of the future” project, Tuscola, Mattoon and two other Illinois sites were among them, the governor’s office confirmed. The FutureGen prototype plant was a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of Energy and the FutureGen Industrial Alliance, an international consortium of private companies that use or produce coal. The idea was to build the world’s cleanest power plant, with near-zero emissions.