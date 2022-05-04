Today is Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, about half of the Urbana High School teachers were threatening not to return the next year unless their salaries improved. The teachers were paid between $1,150 and $3,000 a year ($20,000 and $52,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, at the end of the first three months of 1972, construction activity in Champaign County was up 23 percent over the same period the previous year.
In 2007, the $66 million renovation of Lincoln Hall would be certified as an environmentally friendly project, state officials announced. Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who included $55.1 million for Lincoln Hall in his capital budget request for 2008, issued a press release stating the project will be submitted for LEED gold certification.