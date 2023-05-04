Today is Thursday, May 4, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Champaign man was arrested for impersonating the sheriff and promising a Mahomet moonshiner “protection” in return for liquor on two different occasions.
In 1973, an Urbana man was charged with aggravated assault and released on $20,000 bond following a struggle with a Champaign County deputy sheriff. During the scuffle in the county courthouse, the deputy and man fell through the west courthouse door, breaking the window.
In 2008, the former Pia’s Sports Bar on U.S. 136 East in Rantoul was to be put to use as a Mexican restaurant. Victor Fuentes said he planned to open a new El Toro at the site by the end of June.