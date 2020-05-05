Today is Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, streetcar service to Woodlawn Cemetery is to resume, and those who wish to visit the cemetery can use this special service. Beginning at 1 p.m., a special car will leave the corner of Main and Market streets in downtown Urbana. Cars will leave every 20 minutes until 8 p.m.
In 1970, a strike by UI students in protest of U.S. intervention in Cambodia has been tentatively set for Thursday and Friday this week. But members of at least one UI department started the strike early after four students at Kent State University were shot by Ohio National Guardsmen.
In 2005, three people, all active in politics or community affairs, want to fill the District 4 seat on the Champaign City Council recently left vacant when Jim Green resigned. Early applicants for the seat include Deborah Frank Feinen, a 13-year Republican member of the Champaign County Board; Marci Dodds, a member of the Champaign Public Library Foundation Board and a past board president; and Ken Urban, a member of the Green Party who has run previously for the Champaign council and the county board.