Today is Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Illinois House Appropriations Committee approved legislation fixing the amount that counties would be reimbursed for building sections of the state road system at their expense. Champaign County would receive $74,453 ($1.1 million in today’s dollars), while Vermilion County would receive $651,044 ($9.7 million today).
In 1971, with $2.5 million ($16.43 million today) provided in an overwhelming voter show of confidence, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors prepared quickly to improve and expand the county nursing home. The bond issue to finance the project was approved by more than 5-to-1.
In 2006, the question of whether to ban smoking in public places in Champaign and Urbana was to resurface again. And U.S. Sen Richard Durbin, D-Ill., was weighing in on the issue. In a letter to the Champaign City Council, Durbin urged the city to enact a comprehensive smoking ban. He authored legislation that banned smoking on airplanes that helped begin the smoke-free movement. “It is a terrible addiction,” Durbin said in an interview with The News-Gazette. “My father died of lung cancer. He smoked two packs a day. I was in high school, and I watched him suffocate from lung cancer.”