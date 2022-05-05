Today is Thursday, May 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the patrons of the West Mayview School District gave their teacher, Miss Beckie Toole, and her teachers a real banquet incident for the closing day of the school term.
In 1972, about 2,000 people protesting the war in Vietnam joined a 6-mile intercity march from Urbana’s Carle Park to Champaign’s West Side Park. The march was led by Mrs. Vira Barringer of Champaign, who appeared at most large parades in Champaign-Urbana.
In 2007, for the second time in less than two years, the local public health board was taking a hard look at its executive director. The Champaign-Urbana Board of Health voted 3-0 to put Vito Palazzolo on administrative leave, with pay. Julie Pryde, a longtime public health staffer, would serve as interim director.