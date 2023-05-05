Today is Friday, May 5, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the parents of a well-known Champaign High School athlete who fatally shot himself in the head said they believe his death was an accident.
In 1973, with Gov. Dan Walker scheduled to make his decision on whether to allow state participation in the Oakley Dam project soon, the project had been named one of 13 Disasters in Water Development in a brochure by the Environmental Policy Center.
In 2008, the city’s public access television won’t include specific restrictions on hate speech. But council members did vote to direct staff to purchase or produce counterprogramming to rebut antisemitic programs submitted by an Urbana resident, Timothy A. Brumleve, and broadcast weekly on public access.