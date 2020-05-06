Today is Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Mrs. Janet Monier, a wealthy Champaign resident who had demanded $50,000 in damages from St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago, fell $41,000 short in a sealed verdict. The hospital people, who offered no defense during the trial, were still unrepresented when the verdict was announced.
In 1970, windows throughout the University of Illinois campus area were smashed and a Champaign police officer was slightly injured as more than 2,000 surged through the campus calling for a four-day strike. Rock-throwing demonstrators broke windows at the UI Armory, the chancellor’s office and the Administration Building.
In 2005, Dr. Martin Koeck remembers buying the local grocery store in Sidney many decades ago because he just didn’t want his town to be without one. But despite his many efforts over the years to keep the grocery open, Koeck and his daughter, Jackie Compton, who served as store manager for the past four years, said they finally had to concede to a nearby Walmart. The Sidney Market closed due to its failure to turn a profit and a lack of support from local shoppers, who likely found the Walmart Supercenter in Savoy a bit too handy, Compton said.