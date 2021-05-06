Today is Thursday, May 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, John McDuffy, who had been charged with the attempted murder of Illinois Central Railroad detective Art Casey on Dec. 20, was acquitted by a Champaign County jury in less than two hours. McDuffy was seen near the scene of the shooting with a bullet wound in his leg. But he was unarmed and said he had no part in the shooting.
In 1971, peaceful protests marked the first anniversary of violent disturbances at the University of Illinois. Organizers of a moratorium that organizers hoped would develop into a general strike in classes conceded failure.
In 2006, Illini basketball star Dee Brown must have figured he didn’t need a lot of orange-and-white Nikes in the NBA next year. He gave a pair of his Illini-colored basketball sneakers to inmates at the Danville Correctional Center. He gave one shoe to an inmate who went to high school near his own school in Chicago, and the other to a second inmate from the Chicago area. “I got a lot of love today. These guys really watch Illinois basketball,” said Brown, who admitted that initially, he was a little nervous about speaking to the inmates. “I’m always willing to talk to people, especially about positive things.”