Today is Friday, May 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Champaign school board voted an increase of $10 a month (about $175 in today’s dollars) to all principals and grade school teachers, to take effect in the 1921-22 school year.
In 1972, Moms Day and the Duke Ellington Orchestra made a great combination as the Krannert Center’s Great Hall was filled to capacity.
In 2007, retiring Urbana schools Superintendent Gene Amberg got a warm sendoff as more than 100 parents, colleagues and community leaders paid tribute to his nearly 15 years of leadership in the school district. “It’s just been a wonderful community,” said Amberg afterward. “It’s been a terrific job. I had great people along the way.” Amberg was to step down June 30 and be replaced by Preston Williams Jr., currently the deputy superintendent.