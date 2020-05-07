Today is Thursday, May 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Louis Stoerger, one of the wealthiest and most prominent farmers in southern Champaign County, was killed when his automobile was struck by a Wabash Limited train traveling about 60 mph 2 miles east of Ivesdale at Walsh’s crossing.
In 1970, an 8 a.m.-to-8 p.m. curfew was imposed within Champaign-Urbana after violent demonstrations earlier on the University of Illinois campus. The protests were tied to a number of events, including the fatal shooting of a black Champaign man by a Champaign police officer, the death of four Kent State University students and the escalation of the war in Southeast Asia.
In 2005, an independent media group bought a downtown Urbana landmark and promised to make it available to the public. The former Urbana post office building at 202 S. Broadway Ave. was to be transformed into a community media and arts center by the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center. Postal services would remain in the building. The group closed on the deal for a purchase price of $218,320, according to the Champaign County recorder of deeds office.