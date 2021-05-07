Today is Friday, May 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Archie Dick, an undertaker at Homer, was accidentally shot and killed in a roadhouse north of Terre Haute, Ind.
In 1971, a massive but generally harmless march of as many as 2,000 war protesters encircled the University of Illinois campus to confront police at Wright and Green streets, then dissolved after a 90-minute stalemate. No injuries were reported and property damage was light.
In 2006, there was a new source for gardeners in Champaign. Danville Gardens Too, an offshoot of Danville Gardens, opened at 1413 N. Prospect Ave., C, and was open seven days a week. Manager Penny Woolwine said the shop carried plantings for yards and gardens, along with ceramic pots, Adirondack furniture, arbors, wind chimes and designer hanging baskets.