Today is Saturday, May 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, “The present system of the sewage is inadequate,” Judge W.G. Spurgin of Urbana said when interviewed about the project for a common sewage disposal plant for the two cities. The issue was to come before voters May 24.
In 1972, both the Republican and Democratic candidates for Congress in the 21st District had apparently settled into positions favoring construction of the $76 million Oakley Reservoir project that would be built as a water supply for Decatur.
In 2007, the owners of Sleepy Creek Vineyards were soon to have the liquor license that had eluded them since establishing their Oakwood-area vineyard and winery. The Vermilion County Board was to consider an amendment to the county liquor ordinance that essentially created a new wine and vineyard category. That would then enable the county to issue the owners a liquor license.