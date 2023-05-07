Today is Sunday, May 7, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, veteran U.S. Rep. Joseph "Uncle Joe" Cannon was honored in Danville on his 87th birthday. The party was also intended to celebrate his retirement from Congress.
In 1973, a bill permitting the sale of beer and wine to 19-year-olds would not come up for a vote in the Illinois Senate for a few weeks, according to its sponsor, state Sen. Bradley Glass, R-Northfield.
In 2008, the Champaign County Christian Health Center was to lose its nearly free building in less than two months. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said the organization had to move out by July 1 because it was in violation of the terms of its lease.