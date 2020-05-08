Today is Friday, May 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, with an unprecedented demand for flowers, local florists reported there still would be a sufficient supply to support the demand for proper recognition of Mother’s Day.
In 1970, by one estimate, 90 percent of University of Illinois students were on strike to protest the fatal shooting of four students at Kent State University. Students also demanded that an American flag at the UI fire station be lowered to half staff to honor the Kent State students.
In 2005, Tracks, a new upscale sports bar and restaurant in the old Illinois Central Railroad station in downtown Champaign, opened for business. Its three partner-owners were leasing the space, which formerly housed the City of New Orleans restaurant, bar and beer garden. With a complete remodeling and features such as TVs, internet access, a dance floor and a much-more-than-bar-food menu, the owners said they were hoping to draw in daytime business lunchers and both the evening dinner and late-night bar crowds.