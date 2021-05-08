Today is Saturday, May 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, John Christmas, accused in the slaying of his wife on April 15, was captured after he had been drawn back to the scene of the crime by what criminologists referred to as an irresistible impulse. Christmas said he didn’t know his wife was dead until he returned to Champaign-Urbana. “I didn’t mean to cut her so deep, and I came back intending to make up with her, not knowing I had killed her,” he said at the scene of his arrest in north Champaign.
In 1971, state Rep. John Hirschfeld vowed to block a $5.6 million ($36.8 million in today’s dollars) addition to the University of Illinois College of Law if Philip Meranto was still employed there. “I see no reason to spend $5.6 million for an addition to the UI law school to turn out more students like this,” he said of students who protested Marine Corps recruiters on the UI campus.
In 2006, an update of Champaign’s downtown plan called for the continued remaking of the area. Specifically, the plan called for gradually replacing city parking lots with new buildings, construction of parking decks to meet demand, attracting more office, retail and residential uses to downtown and making intersections more pedestrian friendly.