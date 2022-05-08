Today is Sunday, May 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, “The stadium will bring transient travel to Urbana,” Professor R.M. Story, newly elected to the Urbana City Council, said of the $2 million football stadium (about $34.3 million in today’s dollars) proposed for the University of Illinois. “The Twin Cities cannot make money without spending it; that is, investing it in fitting herself to be hostess to the guests that the stadium will bring.”
In 1972, two 15-year-old Urbana Junior High School students were arrested by Urbana police following a brief gun battle at the school. The pair was caught trying to set a fire in the school gymnasium. One of the youths was shot in the shoulder as he tried to flee the scene. The second was uninjured.
In 2007, construction was set to start on two Carle Clinic branch facilities planned for Champaign-Urbana. Work would start first on the Urbana clinic at the northeast corner of Windsor and Myra Ridge Drive, Carle officials said. Work would start May 23 on the Champaign clinic at the southeast corner of Mattis Avenue and Curtis Road. Cost of the two buildings would be $40 million, according to Carle Clinic spokeswoman Jennifer Hendricks.