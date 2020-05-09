Today is Saturday, May 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Census Bureau reported that Champaign’s population is 15,873, an increase of 3,452 or 27.8 percent since the last census. Urbana’s population is 10,230, an increase of 1,985 or 24.1 percent since the last census.
In 1970, crowds estimated at more than 1,000 ran yelling and chanting past Illinois National Guardsmen on the University of Illinois campus, but there were no violent confrontations.
In 2005, after 11 years as a superintendent and a 43-year career in public education, Jerry Zachary, superintendent of Rantoul Township High School, is saying goodbye to an enjoyable and rewarding career. “What I like best is working with kids,” Zachary said. “That’s the reason I’m in education. The rewards are what you see in young people’s maturation.” Zachary attended Rantoul Township High School. Several years later, he returned and became the superintendent.