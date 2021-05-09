Today is Sunday, May 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a 15-year-old Urbana girl was dying at the county hospital as a result of accidentally shooting herself in the chest with a pistol the previous afternoon. Catherine Stewart said she was trying to pry out a cartridge with a knife when the old pistol discharged.
In 1971, four local students — Robb Gutkowsky, Joe Bannon, Jennifer Jones and Thomas Sidebottom — won awards for their projects at the Illinois Junior Academy of Science exhibition at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall.
In 2006, a renovated Memorial Stadium, complete with private suites, updated restrooms and concession areas, moved closer to reality. The University of Illinois Board of Trustees was to consider approval of the $116 million project at its meeting. Phase I called for adding 48 private suites, 200 indoor club seats and 1,200 outdoor club seats on the west side of the stadium. In addition, the design called for updating and adding more concession areas and restrooms, renovating the press box, adding seats in the end zones and widening the concourse.