Today is Monday, May 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Walter Dodson and his family were sitting down for dinner east of Urbana when a bullet came crashing through the door and buried itself in the floor behind his chair. The sheriff and two deputies searched the neighborhood but could find no suspicious characters.
In 1972, the Champaign school district could be in dire financial straits by mid-July if it was unable to receive 75 percent of its property-tax revenue by that time.
In 2007, during the first two months of the smoking ban in Champaign, food-and-beverage tax income had declined — but only slightly. But smoking-ban proponents were touting the fact that Champaign's tax receipts for March were up a solid 8 percent compared with 2006, before the ban was in place. Champaign's food-and-beverage tax receipts totaled $175,800 for February and March that year, while they were at $177,129 the previous year.