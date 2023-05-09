Today is Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the commandant of Chanute Field addressed the Association of Commerce, telling members that Chanute field was primarily a school for men being trained in communication, photography and airplane mechanics.
In 1973, Champaign City Council members agreed to vote May 15 on a resolution permitting the city attorney to prepare amendments for statutes involving housing, employment and public access to avoid discrimination on the basis of sexual preference. The agreement came in response to the Gay Bill of Rights presented as a potential ordinance at the May 1 council meeting.
In 2008, Champaign and Urbana firefighters and police lined the Neil Street overpass as a bus carrying a Marine unit returning from Iraq headed west on Interstate I-74. The 33 Marines were returning to Peoria after a seven-month deployment to Iraq.