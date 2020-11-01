Today is Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the polls were to open at 7 a.m. the next day and close at 5 p.m. There would be nine polling stations in Urbana and 11 in Champaign. Among the Champaign stations was the Kruse undertaking parlor at 113 S. First St.
In 1970, Illinois broke an 11-game Big Ten losing streak with a 23-21 win at Purdue. Tailback Darrell Robinson ran for 163 yards.
In 2005, former state legislator Judy Myers of Danville announced her candidacy for the 52nd Senate District at separate events in Champaign and Danville. Myers, a Republican who served in the state Senate for nearly six years, was out of retirement to run for the seat being vacated by state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana. “This wasn’t a decision to be made lightly,” said Myers, who turned 66 that weekend.