Today is Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, 100 Champaign solicitors for the new University of Illinois stadium themselves pledged $30,000 (about $470,000 in today's dollars) before they started out to see others.
In 1971, 26 Republicans and 10 Democrats filed to run for seats on the reapportioned Champaign County Board on the first day that petitions could be filed. Republicans and Democrats would nominate three candidates for each of nine county board districts, replacing the current 50-seat county board of supervisors. The primary election was to be held Feb. 8 and the general election would follow in April.
In 2006, tool thieves were hitting hard in Urbana, breaking in to construction trailers and vehicles. Police Lt. Mike Metzler said thieves were productive over the weekend, breaking into two construction trailers on Rutherford in the Beringer Commons subdivision.