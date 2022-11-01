Today is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Virgil Wilson, 17, an employee on the rural Homer farm of W.H. Taylor, was killed by electrocution after he attempted to remove a wire that obstructed the path of a corn dump that he and Mr. Taylor were taking home from a sale.
In 1972, three local candidates — John Hirschfeld, Joe Piseiotte and Helen Satterthwaite — spoke before the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors ( AAUP) and presented their views on state funding of higher education and the University of Illinois retirement system.
In 2007, Riley Homes in Urbana was expected to be sold to four of its employees later that month, the company’s president said. Dennis Ohnstad, who had owned Riley Homes with partner John North for 20 years, said they planned to sell the company to employees Nancy Hesselmann, Chuck Pridemore, Steve Remole and Sidney Padgett.