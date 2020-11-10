Today is Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Armistice Day was to be observed in Urbana schools the following day with programs at the high school and grade schools. Champaign high school students were to have a two-day holiday that week as a result of high school visiting day following Armistice Day.
In 1970, plans for a 9-acre, 900-unit mobile home park and a $9 million, 600-unit apartment complex were presented to the Urbana Plan Commission. The apartment complex, called Town and Country, was on North Cunningham Avenue. The mobile-home park was to be built north of Interstate 75 between Brownfield Road and U.S. 45.
In 2005, a downtown landmark was demolished to make way for a restaurant/bar going in next door. The tiny building at 30 Chester St. that housed Dan’s Hat Shop for nearly 40 years was torn down the previous week. Downtown businessman Marco Nieto, owner of the property, said he planned to use the space to add on to the adjacent building at 32-34 Chester St. That building housed Johnston’s Sport Shop for 31 of its 75 years in business, and Nieto had a new future planned for it. “It’s going to be a restaurant/bar,” said Nieto, who with his brother, Carlos, and Tiffani Moot operated six other nightspots in downtown Champaign.