Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Miss Maude Alverson, an instructor in Latin at Urbana High School, was believed to be near death at Burnham Hospital after being run over by a car driven by Mrs. L.A. Collins of Urbana.
In 1971, Champaign’s infamous Lake Neil could be drained, the city council was told, but it would take about $1 million ($6.7 million in today’s dollars) to do it. Engineer George Sodemann’s plan was to divert water from the drainage area and channel it north on Neil Street by way of a 78-inch pipe.
In 2006, a local couple who own an Oakwood-area vineyard and winery were gathering signatures to place a proposal on the April ballot asking Catlin Township voters to allow alcohol sales. In October, Sleepy Creek Vineyards owners Joe and Dawn Taylor planned to begin selling wine by the bottle and glass at their winery just south of Oakwood. But the establishment was in Catlin Township, which was dry. If that wasn’t the case, they would have sought a liquor license from Vermilion County, but the county cannot issue licenses in dry townships, although municipalities can.