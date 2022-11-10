Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, George Pappas, described as a “wild man” who was found wondering in the vicinity of Sidney before being committed to the Kankakee state hospital for the insane, escaped from the facility. If not captured by Feb. 9, 1923, he would be entered on the roll as discharged.
In 1972, Sen. Charles H. Percy told a receptive Illini Union crowd of 300 that he would urge President Richard Nixon to end the draft by executive order on the day the agreement to end the Vietnam War was signed. The current draft law extended through June 30, 1973. Percy estimated 50,000-60,000 men would be drafted in that time.
In 2007, Allegiant Air was to stop offering direct flights to Las Vegas from Willard Airport in December, the airline announced Friday. The announcement came less than three months after Allegiant began offering the scheduled service.