Today is Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, J.W. Porter, who for 50 years had been an attache at the Champaign County Courthouse, was retire after eight years as deputy circuit clerk. Before that, he was circuit clerk for more than 40 years.
In 1970, two new parks in Urbana received names from the Urbana Park Board. They were Prairie Park,, located adjacent to Prairie School, and Lohmann Park, a 15-acre site just south of Thomas Paine School.
In 2005, University of Illinois police need to get tougher with drivers, not just pedestrians, who violate traffic laws, and UI officials should pressure the cities and the MTD to make changes to improve traffic safety on campus, said UI Trustee Niranjan Shah. Trustees got an update on actions taken to improve safety after UI freshman Sarah Channick was hit by an MTD bus and killed Sept. 29 while crossing the street at Sixth and Chalmers. "The major responsibility for safety lies with drivers," Shah said.