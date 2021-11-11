Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, with both teams on the ground and ready to go, the Urbana-Peoria Central football game in Urbana was canceled. Urbana Principal Flaningam ruled that the bad weather would be detrimental to the health of the players and ruinous to the uniforms.
In 1971, low bids totaling $1.86 million (about $12.82 million in today’s dollars) were received for construction of an addition to the Champaign County Nursing Home. Construction was expected to take about a year.
In 2006, Lucas Munds was set to receive the Bronze Star for saving what turned out to be a very bad day on April 14, 2004. The Champaign man, 23, was on his second tour of duty in Iraq when his platoon came under fire “10 feet from the Syrian border.” The Bronze Star citation was dated June 10, 2005, and was only then being awarded to Munds in a Chicago ceremony.