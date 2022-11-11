Today is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a crowd of 4,000 watched Champaign High beat Moline 28-0 at McKinley Field.
In 1972, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the University Dads Association, the 74-men Varsity Men’s Glee Club would perform under the direction of William Olson at the Great Hall of the Krannert Center. The show was to feature music from the Renaissance, folk songs, spirituals, contemporary sacred and secular music and two popular drinking songs.
In 2007, several hundred cheering fans clad in orange showed up at Willard Airport to welcome back the Illini after they pulled off a stunner by upsetting top-ranked Ohio State 28-21 and likely guaranteeing themselves a spot in a Jan. 1 bowl game.