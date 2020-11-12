Today is Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the University of Illinois rejected an appeal by officials from the Champaign and Urbana high schools to use Illinois Field for the annual Urbana-Champaign Thanksgiving Day football game. Dean Thomas Arkle Clark at the UI wrote that the field was maintained at considerable expense and that even university class football teams were not able to play there. The game was set to be played at McKinley Field in Champaign.
In 1970, Hal Holbrook, scheduled to appear at the Assembly Hall as Mark Twain, arrived a day early, telling reporters, “So I know I’m here. I like to sleep until noon on the day of a performance.”
In 2005, the NCAA denied the University of Illinois’ appeal regarding its use of Chief Illiniwek, but it said the nicknames “Illini” and “Fighting Illini” were acceptable. The UI filed an appeal the previous month of the NCAA’s policy restricting postseason competition for schools that use American Indian imagery.