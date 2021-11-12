Today is Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a Champaign County jury ruled in favor of News-Gazette publisher D.W. Stevick, who had filed a civil suit against Champaign farmer and banker F.B. Vennum. The jury awarded Stevick $12,000 (about $191,000 in today’s dollars) for malicious prosecution.
In 1971, the Lincoln Square auto show opened with 36 models of new cars on display. An automobile was to be given away at the show.
In 2006, a proposed ethanol plant in northwest Champaign would take up roughly 10 percent of the remaining local capacity of the Mahomet Aquifer, and Champaign County officials needed to start thinking now about future water use, the leader of the Illinois State Water Survey warned.