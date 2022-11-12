Today is Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, A.B. McCoy of Springfield, Neb., said to be feeble-minded, leaped from a train window between the Urbana passenger station and yard office because, he told police, he had fallen asleep and had dreamed that someone was pursuing him.
In 1972, Donna Fargo’s performance was the highlight of the Assembly Hall’s country music extravaganza that played to an unexpectedly large crowd. The country-western singer received the top album award at the 1972 Country Music Awards program for her hit “Happiest Girl in the U.S.A.”
In 2007, the Blue Ridge school board was taking a harder stance on bad sportsmanship after dealing with several instances of poor fan conduct, Superintendent Jay Harnack said. Most recently, the school board held a hearing for a parent who was ejected from a junior high girls’ basketball game.