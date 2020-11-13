Today is Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the total vote in that year’s presidential election in Champaign County was 3,413 fewer than in 1916. There were 22,100 votes cast — 13,031 by men and 9,096 by women. Four years previous, there were 14,531 votes by men and 10,982 by women.
In 1970, a proposal to ban the sale of non-returnable beverage bottles in Urbana was presented to the city council’s intergovernmental relations committee by the group Housewives Involved in Pollution Solutions. “In view of the wastefulness, disposal problems and environmental blight caused by non-returnable beverage containers,” said HIPS spokeswoman Laurel Lunt Prussing, “we believe the city of Urbana should pass this ordinance.”
In 2005, Campustown’s newest restaurant, Chipotle Mexican Grill, opened at Sixth and Green streets in Champaign. It was open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chipotle, part of a Denver-based chain of about 450 quick-serve Mexican restaurants, specialized in gourmet burritos and tacos, all made to order.